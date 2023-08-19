The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Progressive Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $133.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.16 and its 200-day moving average is $134.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

