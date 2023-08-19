The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 19,838 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,509.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,163 shares in the company, valued at $149,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 18th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $121,388.70.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

Real Good Food Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of RGF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

