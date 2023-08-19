The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 28,495 Shares

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at $19,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,509.88.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

Real Good Food Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

