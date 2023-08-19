The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock valued at $10,152,544 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $67.83 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

