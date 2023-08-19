The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.96. 12,364,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

