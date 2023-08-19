Thunder Brawl Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $37,091.35 and $65,131.26 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00023529 USD and is down -21.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $72,603.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.