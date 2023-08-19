Thunder Brawl (THB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $65,274.89

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $36,773.45 and approximately $65,274.89 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00020409 USD and is down -13.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $65,870.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

