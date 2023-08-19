TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

