TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.95.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.20. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.