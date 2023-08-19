TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.56-$3.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.43 billion-$51.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.19 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.95-0.98 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.95.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

