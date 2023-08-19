Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 billion and approximately $17.44 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00005140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00019835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,922.71 or 1.00092726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.29511264 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $18,304,231.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

