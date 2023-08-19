Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Top Ships Price Performance

NASDAQ:TOPS opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 69.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 55,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Top Ships during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Featured Stories

