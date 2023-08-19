TORM plc (TRMD) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on September 12th

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Tuesday, September 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous dividend of $0.85.
TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TORM Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TORM has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.
Separately, Danske upgraded shares of TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
