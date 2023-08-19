TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.55. 318,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,699. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

