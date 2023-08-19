TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.55. 318,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,699. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $509.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.66%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -48.24%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

