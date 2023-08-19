Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.39.

TTD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,602,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,331. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 277.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

