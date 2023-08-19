TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,000.00 at Bank of America

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $920.54.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $857.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $871.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.75. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $940.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total transaction of $2,641,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.77, for a total value of $2,641,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.68, for a total value of $2,438,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,602 shares of company stock worth $51,247,446 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

