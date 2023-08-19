Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.10.

Tremor International Trading Down 5.7 %

TRMR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,667. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.81 million, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tremor International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tremor International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

