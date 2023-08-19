Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tremor International in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tremor International from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.10.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tremor International
Tremor International Trading Down 5.7 %
Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tremor International had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Tremor International will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tremor International by 1,610.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tremor International by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Tremor International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tremor International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tremor International by 7,745.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Company Profile
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tremor International
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.