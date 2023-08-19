Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Cut to $11.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TCN. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.25. 883,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

