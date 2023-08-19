Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Triumph Group Price Performance

NYSE TGI opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $586.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,367.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

