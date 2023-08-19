TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 660 at Citigroup

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TUI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $883.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 355. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. TUI has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

