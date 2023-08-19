Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tupperware Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $636,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 391,769 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

