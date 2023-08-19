Twin Tree Management LP Has $193,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 620,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,339,000 after purchasing an additional 213,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $252.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.13 and a 12 month high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.