Twin Tree Management LP Has $396,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,904,194.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.91.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $129.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

