Twin Tree Management LP Has $729,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,094 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,656 shares in the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

