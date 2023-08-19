Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $115,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.76. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $76,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,543.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $405,450. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

