Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 52,801 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.12.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

