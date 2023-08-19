Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2,290.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 438.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 605.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $3,568,406.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,708,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $46,362,841 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $481.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $602.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.81 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 48.08 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

