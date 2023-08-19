Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $17.99.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

