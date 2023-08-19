Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.89

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and traded as low as $5.88. Ubisoft Entertainment shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 5,536 shares changing hands.
Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
