UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Shares Down 0.7%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.82% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.