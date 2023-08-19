United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,471,000 after buying an additional 239,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after buying an additional 567,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,467,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,937,000 after purchasing an additional 249,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 92,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

