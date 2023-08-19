UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 6,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,159,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,783 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 93,271 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $498.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,064. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $461.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $487.78 and a 200-day moving average of $487.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.