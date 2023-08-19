Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UNVR opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

