Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $128.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.76. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UHS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.