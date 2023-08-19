Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 272,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,652 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,810,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Unum Group stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,155. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

