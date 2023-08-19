Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

URG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 target price on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ur-Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Shares of URG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $309.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21.

In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $62,887.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,523.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 71,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $79,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,316 shares in the company, valued at $443,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,398 shares of company stock valued at $285,037 in the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $75,000. Segra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,882 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

