Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Stock Position Increased by LDR Capital Management LLC

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties makes up about 2.4% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,345,000 after buying an additional 1,204,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,832,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,074,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 1,305,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,404. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 426.67%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

