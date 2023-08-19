URU Metals (LON:URU) Shares Down 16.7%

URU Metals Limited (LON:URU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59). Approximately 3,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.90).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 million, a PE ratio of -231.48 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.46.

URU Metals Limited is involved in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited.

