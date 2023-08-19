USDX [Kava] Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.56 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $78.56 million and approximately $873,014.30 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002715 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,931.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00724508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00120733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029207 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000629 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

