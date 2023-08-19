USDX [Kava] Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $79.24 million and $1.03 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,009.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00724109 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00118488 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016530 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00028812 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
USDX [Kava] Token Profile
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
USDX [Kava] Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
