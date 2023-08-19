Vance Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 92,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 1,484,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

