Vance Wealth Inc. Buys 117,317 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.9% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vance Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 289,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,708. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

