Vance Wealth Inc. Has $439,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.13.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,410,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,387 shares of company stock worth $12,444,309. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.25. 35,347,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,445,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

