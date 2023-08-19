Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 195.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 968,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,867. The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

