Vance Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,537 shares of company stock valued at $12,816,911. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $152.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,855. The stock has a market cap of $359.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

