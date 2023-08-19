Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Lowered by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after buying an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,001,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. 2,086,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,858. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.