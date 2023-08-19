Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.2% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,901,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,958,657,000 after acquiring an additional 744,035 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,520,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,221. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

