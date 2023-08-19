Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after purchasing an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.65. 761,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,357. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.46.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.