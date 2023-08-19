Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 916,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

