Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 79,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 207,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. The company had a trading volume of 902,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,372. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

